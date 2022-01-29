Ways You Can Make Leftover Food Tastier

Many of us keep leftovers from our lunch, dinner, and finally throw them away after a couple of days. To stop the food wastage, we have listed some recipes which will not let go of your leftovers.

>Rice

Why eat plain boring rice, when you can jazz it up with a simple twist. To eat your rice in a classic South Indian style, just take your plain boiled rice and transform it into curd rice. How? By heating 2 tbsp coconut oil in a pan, add 1 tbsp mustard seeds, 1 tbsp curry powder, 1 tbsp chilli powder, 1 tbsp groundnuts and let it simmer for two minutes. Now, add the remaining rice and mix quickly. Turn off the heat and add about 3 cups of yoghurt. Garnish with pomegranate seeds, mix well and serve hot.

>Dal

Instead of simply microwaving your leftover dal, add tadka to make it tastier. Take a pan, heat 1 tbsp ghee, add a pinch of asafoetida, ¼ tsp cumin, ½ green chilli and ¼ tsp red chilli powder to it. Cook it for a minute and add this tadka to the leftover dal. Cover it with lid and let Dal absorb the aroma. Your fresh as ever and tastier than before dal is now ready to be served.

>Idli

Are there any leftover idlis from your breakfast? Use them to make a fried idli fusion dish. To prepare the dish, first cut the idlis into 3-4 pieces. Now, heat 2 tbsp oil in a pan, add 4 garlic cloves and 1 cube of onion and fry for two minutes. Add the cubed bell peppers- green, red or yellow, according to your taste. Fry them for another two minutes. Add 1 tablespoon soy sauce 1 tablespoon red chilli sauce. To prepare the slurry, add a tablespoon of cornflour to a cup of water. Put it in a pan and mix well. Add the cut idlis to it. Sprinkle them properly in the seasoning. Add 1 tsp black pepper powder and salt to taste. Garnish with spring onions and serve.

