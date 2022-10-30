We Can’t Help but Love Amrita Arora’s Oversized Green Shirt

Amrita Arora leaves no stone unturned to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. And this time it was no different either. Amrita Arora was recently spotted as she stepped out in the city looking absolutely stunning. The actress was papped in Bandra as she headed out with her husband, Shakeel Ladak, and their kids, Rayaan and Azaan, for a dinner date.

For the date night, Amrita opted for an oversized pastel green collared shirt. The outfit featured full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, a curved hem, and button closures on the front. The Awara Paagal Deewana actress teamed the oversized shirt with matching pastel green mini shorts. The actress paired the outfit with a pair of black stilettos. She completed the look with a sleek ponytail and opted for minimal makeup, consisting of black winged eyeliner, and nude lip shade.

This is not the first time Amrita Arora has been spotted by paps out in the city. Be it at the airport or entering a restaurant, paparazzi never miss a chance to photograph the actress. Amrita, on the other, also goes on to share several pictures and videos on her social media handle giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life.

Recently, Amrita Arora shared an adorable birthday wish for her son Rayaan as he turned 10 years old. The actress shared a string of pictures of the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy happy double digits (10) our precious baby …Stay wild my child. Our RAY of all shines we love you #sonshine. Our G.O.A.T". Take a look at the pictures below.

Apart from that, Amrita is often spotted chilling with her girl gang consisting sister Malaika, BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. They are seen partying and spending time together and Instagram is proof of the same.

