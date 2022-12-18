We Would Ditch Pastel Aesthetics For Janhvi Kapoor’s Neon-Yellow Dress

Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion statements are both relatable and synonymous with ongoing trends. Be it an ethnic saree, kurta, or glamorous gowns, she makes it a point to flaunt her exceptional sartorial picks. And, we are not complaining. A look at her Instagram uploads will reveal that Janhvi has a soft spot for bodycon dresses. Her latest photoshoot is yet another proof.

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a string of new photographs blooming like a sunflower in a stunning neon-yellow satin dress. While neutrals might be the pick for the winter season, no one is stopping you from adding a fresh burst of colour to your style statement.

Accentuated by a cut-out detailing around her waist, this one-shoulder silhouette perfectly wrapped her curvy physique till it ended just inches below her ankles. No outfit is complete without the right accessories and Janhvi Kapoor always prefers to keep it minimalistic. Ditching the heavily embellished jewellery, she opted for matching statement hoops. The actress added a pair of matching statement heels to round off her look.

Of late, Janhvi Kapoor has been making a compelling case for nude makeup that champions minimalism but doesn’t score less on the drama. With highlighted cheeks, glossy lips, and perfectly lined eyes, her glam game was spot-on. Janhvi went for her statement hairdo, beachy messy waves.

Check out her latest style statement below:

Janhvi Kapoor has confessed that she is “still feeling tropical." And, her cutout gown was a testament to the statement. For an awards night, she slipped into a bright neon lime-coloured mermaid gown, which came with a halter neckline, and featured a midriff cutout.

Below the waist, it extended to become a fishtail skirt. Ditching the accessories, Janhvi added coral shades to her makeup. She had styled her hair into a sleek bun.

