Weak Eyesight? A Mixture of Badam, Misri and Saunf is All You Need

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the world around us, forcing us to stay home. It also increased our screen time, putting a tremendous strain on the eyes. So many of us reported symptoms like redness in the eyes, headaches and watery eyes. Needless to say that if these symptoms persist, we should consult an eye specialist.

Along with regular eye checkups, one should also consume a lot of nutritional foods and follow home remedies. Nutritionist and fitness influencer Juhi Kapoor has shared an easy remedy that can help.

Juhi Kapoor has shared the method and importance of this remedy on Instagram. Juhi writes that the amalgamation of badam, misri and saunf added to milk is an age-old method to boost eye health. Badam, misri and saunf should be consumed in equal amounts (100 grams).

Juhi writes that kids with high glass numbers and seniors with deteriorating vision can benefit a lot from this traditional method.

Juhi writes that only ½ to 1 tablespoon of this mixture should be consumed. Juhi also writes that it can be consumed anytime in a day, preferably with milk. She added that it could also be consumed like a mouth freshener.

She further writes that those facing problems like obesity or insulin resistance should limit the consumption of this mixture. Juhi writes that those suffering from PCOS should also limit their consumption. Juhi issues a word of advisory that a person should avoid consuming too many sweet things if they are having this mixture daily.

Juhi ends the post by writing that misri should not be taken by a diabetic person. She advises the person to have a combination of fennel and almond, instead. However, she clarifies that this mixture might not be as effective as the one mentioned above.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

