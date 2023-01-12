Wedding Dates 2023: A List Of Auspicious Dates In The First Season Of Weddings

The auspicious days for weddings in 2023 are about to begin on January 15. The month of Kharmas ends on January 15, which marks the beginning of the first wedding season of the year. This year will see auspicious muhurats for weddings in January, February, March, May, and June. After that, there will be no wedding muhurats until November 2023. The auspicious timings can be divided into three seasons – January to March, May to June, and November to December.
For those who are looking for a shubh muhurat for love marriages, what better date than February 14, Valentine’s Day, to tie the knot? Marrying on Valentine’s Day will give couples an opportunity to celebrate February 14 with double the enthusiasm, every year. According to Jyotishacharya Dr Ganesh Mishra of Central Sanskrit University, Puri, the auspicious time for weddings in Anuradha Nakshatra will be between 7.01 am and 12.26 pm on February 14.
Here is the full list of dates that are auspicious in the first season for weddings:
Auspicious days for weddings in January 2023
From Makar Sankranti on January 15, a total of 9 days are auspicious for weddings. They are–
January 15, Day: Sunday
January 16, Day: Monday
January 18, Day: Wednesday
January 19, Day: Thursday
January 25, Day: Wednesday
January 26, Day: Thursday
January 27, Day: Friday
January 30, Day: Monday
January 31, Day: Tuesday
Auspicious days for weddings in February 2023
The month of February has a total of 13 auspicious days for weddings, and this makes it the month with the most auspicious days in the first wedding season of 2023. The auspicious days are –
February 6, Day: Monday
February 7, Day: Tuesday
February 8, Day: Wednesday
February 9, Day: Thursday
February 10, Day: Friday
February 12, Day: Sunday
February 13, Day: Monday
February 14, Day: Tuesday
February 15, Day: Wednesday
February 17, Day: Friday
February 22, Day: Wednesday
February 23, Day: Thursday
February 28, Day: Tuesday
Auspicious days for weddings in March 2023
March only has 6 auspicious days for weddings. They are –
March 1, Day: Wednesday
March 5, Day: Sunday
March 6, Day: Monday
March 9, Day: Thursday
March 11, Day: Saturday
March 13, Day: Monday
