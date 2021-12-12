Wedding Season: Alia Bhatt's Latest Kanchivaram Look is a Fashion Inspiration, See Pics

Alia Bhatt is amping up her saree fashion with the promotions of her upcoming pan-India movie RRR. In her latest post on Instagram, the 28-year-old actress was seen wearing a turquoise coloured Kanchivaram saree. Alia opted for the traditional Tamil handloom saree for her public appearance. The two-tone tiffany green handloom kanchivaram saree was by Madhurya creations. The number came with a pure zari gold and silver jaal. The actress paired the saree with a sleeveless, tank top-esque blouse and wore her hair in a neat bun adorned with white jasmine flowers. Alia accessorised her look with gold and white pearl jhumkas and a bindi on her forehead.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXTzwVpsJr-/

Advertisement

Recently, the actress had opted for a classic black and gold combination as she wore a kurta and ghagra set for the RRR trailer launch at Bangalore. Alia wore a handwoven silk brocade kurta set by Payal Khandwala for the occasion. The actress picked the festive look which came with gold brocade lehenga and silk organza dupatta. Alia accessorised her look with a pair of gold earrings and kept minimal make-up. The actress tied her hair into a ponytail and added a touch of kajal to go along with the classic black look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXTDC2drcd_/

For the RRR trailer launch in Mumbai on Thursday, Alia opted for another classic Sabyasachi saree. Alia exuded her youthful simplicity with the red saree lehenga. The actress paired the saree with a blouse featuring both a plunging neckline in the front, and a dramatic backless design. Alia kept it simple by accessorising her look with Sabyasachi earrings. She also opted for fuss-free makeup and a delicate bindi rounding off the traditional yet modern look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXQajNFr_Gu/

Advertisement

If you have been looking for inspiration this wedding season, Alia’s recent looks offer a perfect start. The actress shows how one can be the most stylish yet minimalistic wedding guest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.