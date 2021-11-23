Wedding Season: Bhumi Pednekar Aces Ethnic Fashion in this Dress, See Pics

The wedding season also marks the advent of ethnic fashion and our favourite Bollywood celebrities are showing us how to ace the festive looks. This weekend, several Bollywood actors gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the wedding of actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. One such actor who won our hearts with her wedding season look was Bhumi Pednekar.

The 32-year-old actor was seen wearing a sparkling creation by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Sharing some pictures on Instagram, Bhumi gave us a complete feel of the ornate lehenga. The actor wore a sleeveless blouse in silver and beige colour and paired it with the coordinated lehenga which came with the elaborate embroidery and sequin-work. She also draped an organza dupatta along with the lehenga.

Bhumi accessorised her look with a pair of large earrings and a chunky bracelet. For her make-up, the actor wore tinted blush on her cheeks and went with a subtle shade of lipstick and highlighted her eyelashes with mascara. Bhumi went for a matching silver eyeshadow to add a subtle hint of glam to her ethnic look. The actor described her look for the wedding as, “Patakha Guddi," borrowing lines from Nooran Sisters song for the movie Highway.

This is not the first time Bhumi has inspired us with her desi fashion look. Earlier this month, the actor wished her Instagram followers a happy Diwali with another festive fashion look. Bhumi was seen wearing a dreamy pastel shade lehenga for the festive occasion. She chose a white strappy blouse with plunging neckline and paired it with the lehenga which came in pastel blue, pink and white hues. The lehenga designed by Sawan Gandhi came with intricate chikankari work, and an organza dupatta. Bhumi accessorized a choker necklace and pulled back her hair into a pony to complete the look.

Which of the looks served by Bhumi inspire you?

