Wedding Season: Take Inspiration for Mangalsutra Design From these Bollywood Actresses

The wedding season is here and so is the hunt for that perfect mangalsutra for all the Hindu brides. The intimate jewellery worn by Hindu brides in the country signifies her marital status. If you are looking for inspiration for your mangalsutra designs, look no further.

Bollywood actresses have shown us what kind of mangalsutra they prefer. Let us take a look at some of them:

>Deepika Padukone

The actress who tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in 2018, owns a solitaire mangalsutra. Engrafted with a round shaped solitaire. Deepika’s mangalsutra is unique and stands out among its other counterparts. If you are looking for such a solitaire mangalsutra you can choose among: pear, emerald, marquise, heart, baguette, oval or any other cut you may be more inclined towards. Deepika’s mangalsutra costs around Rs 20 lakh according to a report by the Times of India.

>Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The actress owns a customised mangalsutra symbolising the zodiac sign of herself and husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam personally designed the piece she proudly wears, illustrating her and husband Anand Ahuja’s sun signs, Gemini and Leo, with a solitaire in the middle.

>Yami Gautam Dhar

The actress who tied the knot earlier this year with filmmaker Aditya Dhar owns a Bulgari mangalsutra. The jewelry line was launched by Bulgari and its global brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas earlier this year. Yami’s mangalsutra has a central diamond pendant flanked by smaller discs of black onyx, all encased in the double-logo gold circles that characterise the ‘Bulgari Bulgari’ and ‘B.zero1’ lines, together suspended from a chain which is lined with black onyx beads.

>Anushka Sharma

The actress gave a glimpse of her mangalsutra in 2019 on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Posing with her husband Virat Kohli, Anushka was dressed in red saree by Sabyasachi which came patterned with large florals in beige, and an embroidered border. The printed fabric was dotted all over with scattered gold sequins as well.

>Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actress who married Nick Jonas in 2018 owns a simple piece of mangalsutra. Priyanka’s mangalsutra is a modest gold chain piece with a tear-shaped solitaire pendant that includes black and gold beads being interspersed at the beginning.

Who do you think has the best mangalsutra design?

