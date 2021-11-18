Wedding Trends 2022: Try These Trendy Bridal Looks for Your Wedding Day

Bridal makeup trends are constantly changing and now the brides have transitioned into more natural-looking, radiant looks as opposed to heavy makeup. To keep all brides-to-be up to date, MUAs continue to dish on all the wedding beauty trends that will dominate the coming wedding season! Scroll down to learn more about them.

>Minimal is the new bold

Bold, vibrant cosmetic styles, as anticipated at the start of 2021, will take a back seat in 2022. This is also true for bridal makeup styles. A perfect base, shimmery eyelids, mascara, and peachy nude lipstick is all that is needed to make a bride seem elegant and beautiful on her wedding day.

>Red, red, and even more red

Red is said to be the colour of the Indian bride. If you love red, as every girl does, go for bright red lips without worrying too much about it. To balance out the appearance, go for subtle eye makeup. Any bride will appear like a regal princess with a light smoky eye and neatly filled brows.

>Make room for peaches & pinks

If you want to keep things simple and understated, opting for all vibrant and sweet will be your ideal style. What better way to get a fresh and delicate aesthetic than with peaches and pinks? Remind your makeup artist that you want light eye makeup and peach pink lips. The subtle shine on your face with peachy-pink cheeks and unkempt tresses on your face with a floral bun will undoubtedly have the onlookers swooning.

>Make it all smokey

It seems as though brides love the idea of nude lips enough to wear them for their wedding day. When nude lips are coupled with heavily kohled smoky eyes, it can make heads turn. This beauty style combines modernism and heritage for the daring Indian bride. The style will still be popular in 2022!

>The goddess of matte

Now, while we all enjoy a lovely glow, there’s something striking about matte makeup that keeps us going back for more. Some choose to keep it matte even while wearing full-face bridal makeup. Not only the matte lips, but the entire face with matte smoky or dull gold eye makeup to get a subtle shine on the face and slay the day.

>No makeup look

Yes, with changing trends and scenarios, brides are now opting for a no-makeup appearance. That does not imply that you have no makeup on your face, but rather that you have makeup with a firm foundation base and light eyes and lips that compliment your clothes. This allows you to carry more heavy jewellery and accessorize with it.

