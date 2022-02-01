Weight Gain During Menstruation is Normal. Here Are Reasons For it

Menstruation is a natural process and an integral part of womanhood. Menstruation usually kicks between the ages of 10 to 15 years among girls. Period pain is a serious health issue for women.

Menstruation causes chest tightness, malaise, facial wrinkles, constant mood swings, and irritability. In addition, women also gain weight. If you feel sudden weight gain during menstruation, don’t panic. Weight gain during menstruation is normal, and there are several reasons for it. Let’s find out:

Caffeine overdose can be a cause of weight gain. Hormones fluctuate when you are on periods. Tea, coffee, soda, chocolate help to a great extent to ease the pain, but all of these also contain caffeine, leading to high caffeine amounts in the body. Excess caffeine causes bloating and weight gain by a few kilograms.

Advertisement

During menstruation, the level of progesterone in a woman’s body increases, causing constant hunger. Weight gain is due to a high intake of substances and low physical activity.

During menstruation, women suffer from abdominal pain and digestive problems. Due to an increase in progesterone levels, the digestion process gets disturbed. Eating a variety of foods also causes bloating and can lead to acidity, constipation, and weight gain in women.

Another reason for weight gain is laziness due to constant abdominal pain during menstruation.

Menstruation also significantly increases the amount of estrogen in a woman’s body. Therefore, even if you eat a little, the body starts retaining fluid. This leads to water retention and a sudden increase in body weight.

Taking a balanced diet and regular exercise will also eliminate the possible weight gain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.