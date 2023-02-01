Dates are one of the most common dry fruits in our households. Dried dates have been a main ingredient for thousands of years in many cuisines, used in everything from trail mix to pastries. They are particularly crucial during the month of Ramadan when Muslims partake in them to celebrate Eid al-Fitr or to break their long days of fasting. Dates are still widely used in the Middle East today and are consumed in various dishes. Whether you’ve been blending them into smoothies, topping salads, stirring them into your morning dish of oatmeal, or simply snacking on them, people enjoy eating dates in numerous forms. While dates can be eaten raw, many prefer the robust flavour of dates in their dried form.

In addition to increasing convenience and altering taste and texture, dates also raise the concentration of several minerals in your body. Although dates are a great source of fibre and are good for your health, too many of them can be dangerous and can cause some side effects. From weight gain to skin rashes, here are the 5 major side effects of eating a large number of dates:

1. Weight gain

Dates have a high fibre content but also a high calorie and energy density, which might lead to a disproportionate amount of weight gain. Dates have a medium energy density and can cause an increase in your body weight because they provide 2-2.8 calories per gram.

2. Abdominal issues

Dates are a fantastic source of fibre which unexpectedly can work against them in this situation. Eating too many dates simply results in an excessive intake of fibres which can cause bloating and constipation in the abdomen.

3. Increase blood sugar level

Due to their high caloric and sugar content, dates are not at all advantageous for those with diabetes who consume them frequently. Around 24 grams of carbs and 105 calories are included in a quarter cup of chopped dates. The natural sugars glucose, fructose and sucrose are abundant in dates, and their glycemic index is higher than glucose.

4. Asthma attacks

Asthma can be brought on by dates, and dates can bring on allergies, therefore it is best for those who are susceptible to take extra precautions. Actually, 70–80% of asthma patients have allergies to mould, which is present in dry fruits like dates.

5. Skin rashes

Dry fruit, such as dates, can cause skin rashes and the reason is, once again, sulfites. Mould, which is prevalent in many dried fruits, including dates, can also cause rashes.

