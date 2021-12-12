Weight Loss: Can Liquid-Based Diet Help in Shedding Kilos? Here's What the Expert Says

Many people switch to having juices and smoothies, instead of proper meals. People believe that drinking liquids are the best way to lose extra kilos, but it might not be the sustainable one. Nutrition consultant Ruchi Sharma, in her recent Instagram post, shared how one of her clients wanted to lose weight, following which she started dieting. Ruchi explained that the client thought eating would make her fat, hence, she switched to liquids likes shakes and juices all day long.

But after seven days, the result was contrary to what she had expected. The expert revealed that her client was low on energy; frustrated and had started binging at the sight of food. And after all this, she ended up gaining a few 100 grams.

Shattering the myth that liquids don’t have calories, Ruchi explained that liquids which we consume have calories, and consuming excess calories makes individuals fat. Further, she mentioned that drinking calories doesn’t help people with satiety, so they start feeling hungry very soon. Switching to a complete liquid diet have an adverse impact on one’s health.

The nutritionist stated that simple carbohydrates are easily and quickly utilised for energy by the body as they have a simple chemical structure. This leads to a faster rise in blood sugar and insulin secretion from the pancreas – which can affect health negatively.

>For whom is this applicable?

As per the expert, people who are ectomorphs or have difficulty in gaining weight or need a lot of calories for nutrition and growth should add shakes and juices to their diet.

Also, people who don’t like vegetables, which are essential for overall health, can consider vegetable juices with seasoning.

>How to lose weight?

There is no dearth of weight loss tips on the internet. However, the expert suggested that having wholesome and nutrient-dense foods, with lots of vegetables and complex carbs is a big step towards shedding kilos.

Eating fruits instead of drinking juices is advised because in juices, the fibre and nutrients get lost in water. Ruchi explained that two oranges have 60-100 calories, but a glass of orange juice has 180 calories. While two oranges will make you feel fuller, a glass of orange juice won’t be able to do it.

She further advised that one should eat protein-rich foods instead of drinking protein shakes.

