Weight Loss: Did You Know These 5 Lentils Can Help You Shed Kilos Faster?

In India, pulses are one of the staple foods consumed with rotis or rice. They are most commonly prepared in the form of a soup consisting of onions, tomatoes and rice. Dal is a rich source of protein, vitamins and minerals. Besides, dal may help those who are anaemic.

In this article, we will get to know about 5 lentils that are helpful in achieving the goal of weight loss.

Chana Dal or Bengal Gram

Chana Dal or Bengal Gram contains many B complex vitamins that help to keep the body active and energetic. A cup of cooked chana dal can provide 33% proteins required for the day. Chana Dal is also good for the heart as it contains antioxidants. Antioxidants reduce inflammation and keep the heart-healthy.

Urad Dal or Black Lentil

A cup of cooked Urad Dal can provide 41.6% of proteins for the day. Urad Dal is low in GI and fat and high in protein and fibre. Black lentil consumed via Low calorie Medu Vada keeps our stomach full for a long period of time. Thus preventing overeating and helping us in the process of weight loss.

Masoor Dal or Red Lentils

Masoor Dal has 26 percent of protein and turns into a soft golden colour when they are cooked. A cup of cooked Masoor Dal can provide 19 grams of protein. It completes 31 percent of the total prescribed daily recommendation of protein for an adult man.

Moong Dal or Green Gram

A cup of cooked moong dal provides 14 grams of protein and 15.4 grams of fibre. Both protein and fibre are necessary for keeping us full for a long period of time.

