Weight Loss: Exercisers’ Post-workout Snack Recipes

You won’t be able to reduce weight or get in shape by depriving yourself. What will get you through is eating a balanced, healthy diet! If you enjoy vigorous exercise or are a gym aficionado, don’t forget to eat plenty of protein while watching your calorie intake. Following that, here are some post-workout snack meals you may prepare and eat.

Moong dal chilla

Ingredients:

Moong dal, 1 cup

1 chilli; 1 inch of ginger.

1 teaspoon cumin/jeera

1/4 tsp turmeric

2 tablespoons of coriander

Asafoetida

1⁄2 teaspoon of salt

3 tablespoons of water

Coconut oil

The cup of rinsed moong dal should be soaked for two to three hours. Add to a blender after draining. Blend in the spices (chilli, ginger, and cumin) to create a smooth batter. Salt, hing, turmeric, coriander, and coriander to the batter. To create a batter with a flowing consistency, combine thoroughly and add water. On a heated tawa, ladle some batter and spread it out evenly. Olive oil should be drizzled over the chilla. On a medium burner, cook it with the cover on. To cook the chilli from all sides, flip it. With green chutney, serve.

Quinoa upma:

1⁄2 cup of quinoa

2 tsp. cumin seeds

1/2 tsp. urad dal

1/2 tsp. oil

1 a ginger

1 inch a pinch of hing or asafoetida

1 chilli

1/2 cup finely chopped carrots and 1/2 cup chopped onions

Salt as desired

Rinse the quinoa well and add it to a mesh strainer. Drain the water, then reserve it. In a skillet with hot oil, add the mustard, cumin, urad, and moong dals and stir. Ginger, chilies, and asafoetida should be added (optional). After that, whisk in the onions and curry leaves. Add the finely chopped carrots, french beans, and 1/3 cup of frozen peas when the vegetables have thoroughly mixed. Rinsed quinoa is added after giving it a good stir. On low heat, sauté for one or two minutes. then incorporate salt and water to taste. Simmer while covered with a tight-fitting lid.

Oat pancake

Ingredients:

Oats, crumbled, in a cup

0.5 cups of milk

2 eggs

2 eggs

1-table spoon baking powder

1table spoon vanilla extract

5-table spoon Cinnamon maple syrup

Vegan coconut oil

Oats should be added to a grinder and ground into a fine powder. Add 2 tbsp. of cinnamon, milk, eggs, salt, vanilla essence, baking powder, and sugar. Together, blend to create a batter. In a nonstick pan, heat. Add 1/4 cup of cooking oil on the surface to grease it. A teaspoon of batter should be poured and spread out circularly. Cook until both sides are a pale brown colour. Warm it up and drizzle some maple syrup on top before serving.

Avocado salad

Ingredients:

As for dressing:

1 to 2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1 medium-sized clove of garlic, minced or chopped finely.

Added components

Finely chopped 1/4 cup onions

1/3 to 1/2 cup of chopped tomatoes

1/3 to 1/2 cup of chopped tomatoes

1 tablespoon of chopped coriander leaves

2 avocados of average size to taste

Add salt Olive oil extra virgin and lemon juice should be combined in a bowl. Paprika, black pepper, and minced garlic are added to the smoking process. Then, set aside after combining. Afterwards, combine chopped tomatoes, onions, and coriander leaves in a sizable mixing dish. Add the diced avocado. Pour the mixed avocados with the dressing after stirring it. Add salt, then thoroughly toss. Serve chilled and fresh

Buttermilk/Sattu Chaas

Ingredients:

A cup of curd

Water, 2.5 cups

1/2 cup coriander leaves

1/4 cup mint leaves

1 teaspoon of finely minced ginger

Cumin powder

Kala namak

An ice cube In a bowl

Incorporate sattu flour, roasted jeera powder, and kala namak. Ginger, mint, and coriander leaves can be combined with a small amount of water in a grinder. Water may be added to the mixture to change the buttermilk’s consistency after adding the whipped curd. Have a healthy beverage after working out and add ice.

