Weight Loss: Helpful cardio tips for People Over 40

Needless to say, cardio is your one-stop solution if you are on your weight loss journey. Every fitness enthusiast across the globe bears the witness that including cardio in your workout session will surely burn your calories and aid in the weight loss process. But if you combine cardio with at least two to three days a week of strength training exercises, then it will surely accelerate the rate at which you lose weight. Not only to lose weight, but to maintain your fitness and improve your overall health, cardio gives amazing results.

Cardio training is great for people above the age of 40, as it not only shed kilos and burns fat but also manages diabetes, boosts heart health, lowers cholesterol levels, and keeps stress at bay. Running tops that list and then comes stationary bicycling, jogging, and swimming. At this stage of life, when a person turns 40, it becomes crucial to take care of your health and prioritise your fitness. With that being said, here are some habits to develop if you’re into cardio workouts:

Consistency is the key

There are days when we couldn’t take out time to stay up with our exercise regime, but with the cardio exercises you must be consistent then only you will be able to witness the results. Also staying consistent accelerates the rate at which you lose weight. Warm-up before beginning

Never skip on the warm-up routine, as that plays the role of a foundation for your entire workout session. A warm-up routine prepares your body for the activities that are to come next. Similarly, a cooling down routine after your intense workout session is equally crucial to normalise your heart rate and improve relaxation. Gradually get into the routine

If you are a beginner, then no need to rush. You must gradually increase the number of sets and your speed. This is because pushing yourself beyond your limits may result in burnout and even injure your muscles. You must always start at a slow pace and then raise your bar with time and then you will observe that you are actually enjoying the process.

