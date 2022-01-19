Weight Loss: Here’s How Carbs Play a Significant Role in Shedding Kilos

Carbohydrates have been alleged of hindering the weight loss schedules of people. They are considered to be the bad factor and one should get rid of their consumption, in order to lose weight. Though, its overindulgence does make it difficult to lose weight; there are a bunch of nutritional facts linked to carbohydrates about which you should know.

The most important thing about carbs is that they are the energy suppliers in food. Along with the immense benefits these macronutrients provide, they contribute to the overall health and productivity of an individual. They do have a significant role in weight loss, but simply cutting down its portion in food is not the ideal way to witness results. To calculate how carbohydrates help in losing weight, one needs to have in-depth knowledge about its functions, requirements, assimilations, and its source.

The human body’s most preferred source of fuel is carbohydrates, and they are also the biggest source of fuel for the human brain. Complex carbohydrates such as whole-wheat bread, brown rice, legumes, pulses, and green leafy vegetables are good sources of carbohydrates while on the other hand, the highly polished rice or refined wheat, sugar, glucose, highly processed foods like cookies, pastries, fruit juice, and sweetened beverages or French fries are bad carbohydrates. Most of the negative effects of carbs come from the bad ones. These processed carbohydrates deprive essential nutrients like fiber, and a number of other minerals. They are just empty calories that lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels.

According to NCBI research, low carbohydrate (low-carb) diets are also a strategy for weight loss. But in the end, a balanced and moderate diet is vital to maintain the optimum body weight. A strict curb on bad carbs only speeds up shedding extra kilos, and if you are on a balanced diet, it would only expedite it.

