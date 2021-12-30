Weight Loss: Inspiring Celebrity Body Transformations and Tips

It is a common assumption that affluent celebrities may take an easy way out to lose excess weight. However, there are many famous folks who have shed pounds with good old-fashioned hard work. Speaking about celebrity inspiration, you may find some inspiration if you are looking in the weight-loss department. Eminent people may have trainers and personal chefs to assist them and make their lives easier, but at the same time they are determined when they set out to drop pounds. This is why they accomplish their goals. These are a handful of famous people who have shed serious weight and have shown off their wellness journeys on social networking platforms. Let’s look at some of the most-talked-about weight transformations:

>Kelly Clarkson

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXm56w3Ln5c/

Kelly Clarkson credits to The Plant Paradox by Steven R. Gundry, which she followed. A pretty controversial one opted by Clarkson who lost 37-pound. While speaking to Today, she cited medical reasons for following it. She, in fact, did not start with the aim to lose weight. “I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book," revealed the American singer.

>Ayesha Curry

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXVWTTdL97L/

Advertisement

Being a celebrity chef, Ayesha Curry happens to know little better about cooking scrumptious food. On Instagram, she explained how she follows a healthy, mindful diet. She said, “I’m really into portion control over any kind of diet, and try to stick to nourishing, delicious food in moderation." To level up her fitness, she focussed on cardio, strength training, and HIIT bodyweight workouts. Subsequently, in September 2020, Curry revealed she lost 35 pounds.

>Tiffany Haddish

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXC9Z7jLT7C/

Speaking to People in December 2020, Tiffany Haddish revealed she shed 40 pounds. The comedian, after weighing in at 182 pounds on her 40th birthday, decided to quit smoking and hit the gym. Later, she leveled up her fitness routine to lose an additional 10 pounds - which involved overhaul of diet and a 30-day fitness program. Haddish revealedduring an Instagram Liveshe would wake up at 2 a.m. to get her workouts in including plyometrics, cardio, and strength training. Haddish also filled up on protein and vegetables.

Advertisement

>Rebel Wilson

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX9rudfPADa/

Advertisement

One of the most inspiring stories of recent times. Rebel Wilson declared 2020, “Year of Health," and lost over 60 pounds. Reportedly, her new diet and fitness routine started with the Mayr Method she followed. It also included dairy, gluten, sugar, and caffeine. Hitting the gym six to seven days a week, the actress focused on cardio, strength training, HIIT, and mobility. Being someone who was vocal on battling emotional eating, Rebel expressed after reaching her goal, “nothing is forbidden" when it comes to food. She told People, “I’m just trying to go for overall balance."

>Adele

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT_s4RMASgx/

An Adele fan knows how private she is about her personal life. Ever since her drastic weight loss, the powerhouse-singer never publicly addressed her body transformation. Although, in October 2020, while hosting Saturday Night Live she made a slight joke about her “different" appearance. As per Us Weekly, the singer under the guidance of a personal trainer, has been doing 60-minute workouts involving cardio, circuit training, and Pilates. Reportedly, the British star followed the Sirtfood diet as well. A source close to the singer told US magazine, “She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.