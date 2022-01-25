Weight Loss: Mustard Seeds are Your Answer to Weight Loss Woes

One of the healthiest condiments, mustard seeds are known to pack nutrients that could aid weight loss. Packed with iron, calcium, selenium, and phosphorus, mustard is also a powerful source of antioxidants that benefit your health. The good news about mustard is it has no added sugar so you can trust that consuming more of the popular condiment will support you on your fat-burning journey. First, we discuss how mustard seeds help you lose weight followed by how they can make your daily meals taste better:

>Weight loss

Making adjustments in your diet and lifestyle as you begin your weight loss quest is a given. Portion control is a must. What is equally important is the inclusion and exclusion of certain ingredients that could make major overall differences. A teaspoon of mustard packs about just five calories. It is also the reason why mustard is considered a healthy substitute for higher-fat condiments like mayo or salad dressing.

Specifically, mustard contains glucosinolates, sulfur-containing compounds, typically found in cruciferous vegetables. Not only do they stimulate the body’s antioxidant defenses, they fight oxidative damage to protect from disease. A known cause of inflammation, oxidative damage is associated with obesity, weight gain, and fat accumulation in the body. Packed with nutrient-dense ingredients that help burn body fat, it also decreases your risk of disease.

>Other benefits

Protects against diseases like Cancer and Alzheimer’s

Enhance the taste of food

Beneficial for digestion and stomach

Keeps headaches at bay

Support in relieving asthmatics

>Part of diet

If you are trying to lose weight, it is one of the best condiments to add to your diet. It adds a kick of flavor to every meal, so you will not feel guilty about slathering some mustard on your next healthy lunch wrap.

Made from ground or cracked seeds of the mustard plant, it is mixed with water, vinegar, lemon juice, along with some spices and salt, to create a yellowish coloured paste, which has a pungent and slightly bitter taste. If you’re not a fan of mustard, try turning it as a healthy glaze for meat dishes, using it into sauces to top on cooked veggies. You can also use mustard to make a healthy mustard vinaigrette dressing. Mustard also pairs well with meat and seafood.

