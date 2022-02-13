Weight Loss: Sameera Reddy Shares Incredible Weight Loss Journey With Before and After Photos

People often look up to celebrities and take inspiration from them for various reasons. One of those reasons is the fitness regime that they follow which helps them undergo incredible physical transformations for different movie roles.

However, physical transformations are not always done to fit into a role but sometimes people choose to change to feel comfortable in their own skin. When a person successfully sheds some weight to look more toned, the weight loss also brings significant changes in their confidence levels and improves physical performance as well.

There are plenty of weight loss journeys shared on the internet where people manage to shed kilos, but the transformation of actress Sameera Reddy is one that is worth drawing inspiration from.

Detailing about her weight loss journey, Sameera Reddy shared her jaw-dropping before and after pictures on Instagram. She even listed down some tips for her fans that helped her achieve the goals.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ0u8SeFnu4/

Through a split screen, Sameera evidently showed the impressive amount of weight she has lost. In one picture, she appears quite chubby while in the other she flaunts her chiselled face and toned belly. Through a small note alongside the pictures, Sameera revealed that she used to weigh 92 kg when she started her fitness journey a year ago. She further wrote she has now cut down her weight to an impressive 81 kg.

Sameera claimed that the healthy weight loss has led to increase in her energy levels and even agility. Further, the actress shared few pointers for her fans and wrote in the first tip that “I tend to lose focus but I am aware so I get back on track immediately." She even emphasised that intermittent fasting helped her in dealing with late-night snacking and that she also focuses on her mental wellbeing to keep negative thoughts at bay.

Sameera advised her fans to consider choosing a sport as it makes fitness fun and suggested roping in a partner who would keep track of your progress in the journey. She even asserted that one should not set unrealistic goals or aim to drastically lose body weight but rather take things slow. In the last point, Sameera highlighted that one should not hate themselves as “nothing and nobody is worth that stress."

Concluding her note, Sameera vowed to continue her fitness journey with full determination and even thanked the people who encouraged her.

