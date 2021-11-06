Weight Loss: Should You Avoid Milk While Dieting?

250 ml of whole milk (1 cup) has nearly 5 grams of fat and 152 calories. It also has a fair amount of nutrients like calcium, zinc, magnesium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D.

People who are trying to shed some weight, usually struggle in finalising foods and beverages they should consume and avoid while dieting. One of the most common beverages is milk. Right from a very young age, we have been taught that milk is healthy and there is no doubt about it. However, this healthy drink contains fat, a macronutrient associated with weight gain. Therefore, the question is should you really avoid it during your weight loss plan.

Milk consists of saturated fat and high calories, the two important factors that cannot be ignored when it comes to weight loss. 250 ml of whole milk (1 cup) has nearly 5 grams of fat and 152 calories. So the question is should people who are on a low-calorie diet avoid milk and milk-based products in their diet to limit their calorie intake in a day?. Can milk lead to weight gain? Not really.

Advertisement

In fact, it will only help you to lose some kilos. Milk is a healthy source of high-quality protein, which is a nutrient required for muscle building and muscle growth. It also has a fair amount of nutrients like calcium, zinc, magnesium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D. These nutrients can help to strengthen bones, increase metabolism, and boost immunity. 250 ml of milk has 8 g protein and 125 mg calcium. Hence, there is no harm in consuming milk in limited quantities everyday even if you are on a diet.

Over the years, several studies have suggested that people who follow a diet high in dairy products manage their weight better and they also have less waist circumference. Moreover, consuming calcium can also reduce the risk of other diseases like obesity, diabetes type-2, metabolic syndrome, and even cardiovascular diseases.

The bottom line is that if you are trying to shed some kilos, there is no need to cut down milk or milk-based products from your diet. It is an essential part of a balanced diet and 1 cup of milk will keep you energetic. Avoid milk only if you are lactose intolerant and such people can opt for plant-based products like soy and nut milk.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.