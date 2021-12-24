Weight Loss: These Delicious Parathas will Help You Shed Kilos This Winter Season

A combination of warm blanket and luscious food makes for a heavenly day in winters. This season leads to an increase in our cravings for delicious food like parathas, chicken, pastry etc. But it then becomes difficult to shed some kilos and stay in shape. However, there is no need to worry as we have got a list of parathas which will prove to be delicious while also keeping you healthy.

Mooli Paratha

Mooli Paratha is rich in calcium and vitamins. It also fulfills the 4 percent requirement of a standard adult diet of 2,000 calories. It is beneficial for diabetic patients. Also helpful in lowering the cholesterol levels, it is best at weight loss too.

Pyaaz Paratha

Pyaz Paratha fulfills the 8 percent requirement of a standard adult diet. Though low in calories, onions are rich in soluble viscous fiber. This fiber helps you to keep full for longer durations of time thus avoiding extra calories intake. Quercetin, a flavonoid is also found in onions which prevents the accumulation of fat.

Methi Paratha

Methi helps to avoid the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes and many other health problems. Methi seeds also contain high antioxidant flavonoid content which decreases inflammation. Like pyaaz paratha, this also keeps you full long.

Palak Paratha

Nothing’s more great than a breakfast loaded with nutrients. Palak Paratha is the perfect choice for the morning. Palak is rich in antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. It helps in reducing the blood pressure levels, and is beneficial for eyes. It is low in calories and fats. Out of 1.09 gram of carbs, it has 0.66 gram of fiber which helps in weight loss.

