Weight Loss Tips: Add These Fruit Juices To Your Daily Diet  

It is no secret that losing weight requires a lot of hard work and dedication. However, making a few alterations in your diet can boost your weight-loss journey. Certain fruit juices, in addition to providing nutritional benefits, can help you shed some extra kilos faster than you had anticipated. Although, drinking juices as a replacement for your meals is not what we are suggesting. Make sure to combine the following beverages with a healthy and nutritious diet for better results.

Orange Juice:

Orange juice is abundant in vitamin C, which helps in boosting one’s metabolism. A good metabolism results in burning more fat throughout the day. Furthermore, orange juice is low in calories, which makes it the perfect beverage for people to resort to if they are trying to get rid of their stubborn fat.

Watermelon Juice:

Amino acid arginine present in watermelon juice is good for rapid weight loss. Additionally, it is rich in vitamins A, B and C, which are not only good for the metabolism, but also for the skin as well as the immune system.

Pomegranate Juice:

The nutrient-dense juice is abundant in antioxidants and it possesses vitamins A, C and E. In an interaction with the health shots, Consultant- Dietician and Nutritionist, Roopshree Jaiswal said that pomegranate juice is low in calories and can help curb one’s appetite, burn fat and boost their metabolism. Additionally, it also aids in maintaining blood sugar levels.

Beetroot Juice:

The juice is highly nutritious as it is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. According to nutritionist Roopshree, “This is an ideal juice for weight loss as it is dense in fibre and helps keep you full for longer." To speed up the weight loss process, one can also combine carrots with beetroot.

Bottle Gourd Juice:

It is rich in vitamin B, fibre and water which boosts one’s metabolism and strengthens the digestive system. Furthermore, it is low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Hence, by infusing it into your diet, you can ensure rapid weight loss.

