Weight Loss Tips: Helpful Ways for Women to Shed Extra Kilos During Perimenopause

The menopause phase has been identified as a high-risk stage for weight gain, and this happens because of the dwindling level of oestrogen in the perimenopause, which leads to weight gain in the later phase of life. Not only the level of oestrogen, but several other factors like ageing, inadequate sleep, hormones, genetics, increased insulin resistance, loss of muscle mass and lifestyle are also responsible for this weight gain.

As perimenopause is a phase when the hormonal changes in the body are at their peak, its symptoms include hot flashes and heat intolerance, sleep disturbances, menstrual cycle changes, headaches, and mood changes, such as irritability, depression, anxiety, and weight gain. This weight gain can sometimes lead to other lifestyle diseases as well, so here are a few ways a perimenopausal woman can shed some kilos:

Stay active

This is a phase when the body is craving to be always lying in bed, you might need to force yourself out of bed. Try to stay active every day. Indulge yourself in activities like aerobics, strength training, and stretching. If you find this intense, then incorporate walking into your daily routine. Limit alcohol

If you are someone who prefers an alcoholic beverage with your meal, then that must be replaced with something healthy like salty lemonade. This is because alcoholic beverages add excess calories and increase the risk of gaining weight. Go for vegan or vegetarian

While nonvegetarian food items are preferred for providing protein, few items especially red meat are high in fat. And therefore, one can substitute the protein intake from certain vegetarian food like lentils and leafy vegetables.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.