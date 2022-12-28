Weight Loss Trends 2022: Beverages to Shed Extra Kilos

Beverages may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you are looking for effective ways to reduce weight, but a wide range of drinks could be quite effective in achieving your weight loss goal.

Sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) such as packaged fruit juices and sports drinks, account for hundreds of needless calories in your diet and contribute to obesity. On the other hand, several low-calorie drinks might assist and enhance your metabolism while controlling your weight gain.

As 2022 draws to a close, here are five drinks which were in trend for the fitness enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Green Tea

Green tea includes catechins and caffeine, two chemicals that may improve metabolism. It also contains caffeine, which according to studies may assist burn fat and induce burning calories while you are at rest.

Black Tea

Black tea, like green tea, is high in antioxidants, notably polyphenols, which lower your risk of obesity. Polyphenols in tea helps to burn fats and calories. Studies have established that drinking three cups of black tea per day for three months could reduce weight gain significantly.

Also Read: Seven Delicious Odia Dishes That Are Worth Trying

Coconut Water

Coconut water is a delicious low-calorie and low-carb complement to your beverage alternatives. It contains vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C and manganese and is very beneficial for exercise. It’s a terrific way to stay hydrated and refilled because it contains electrolytes like potassium, sodium and magnesium. More precisely, potassium aids in the removal of excess salt from the body.

Advertisement

Black Coffee

Coffee is effective to reduce hunger and calorie consumption throughout the day. A recent study by Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health researchers discovered that drinking four cups of coffee per day for 24 weeks was connected with a 4 per cent reduction in body fat in overweight persons. Chlorogenic acid in black coffee helps in weight loss.

Apple Cider Vinegar

The primary element in apple cider vinegar, acetic acid, induces metabolism. A small intake of apple cider vinegar, 1 to 2 teaspoons daily, can aid in weight loss.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here