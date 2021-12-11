Weight Loss: Try These Food Items to Cut Down on Belly Fat

Visceral fat is the fat accumulated in the abdomen. It is really difficult to cut down on belly fat. Cutting down fat from the abdomen is far more grueling than losing fat from any other part of the body. Visceral fat is also quite dangerous for health. It is stored deep in the tissue within the abdominal cavity that wraps around the internal organs and hence increases the blood pressure. It also increases the risk of developing other health complications like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and insulin resistance. Though it’s tough to reduce abdominal fat, here are some specific foods that play a critical role in reducing visceral fat.

Foods that can help reduce visceral fat

Foods rich in protein, calcium and vitamin D can reduce the fat from the mid-section. Non-fat or low-fat Greek Yoghurt is one such food that can be beneficial to shed extra kilos from the abdomen. A bowl of plain yoghurt itself is a complete meal loaded with all the essential nutrients. It contains roughly 20-23 grams of protein that helps to keep you full for a longer time. Not only that but it also prevents craving for unhealthy food. The protein present in the yoghurt also takes a longer time to digest and hence, boost metabolism. Yoghurt is also rich in calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for bone health.

Load your diet with fruits and green veggies. Munch on fruits like apple, melon or fresh berries to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. Also, include a lot of veggies, especially the green ones in your diet.

Fatty fish speed up metabolism as well as reduce the fat accumulation in the liver. The long-chain omega-3 fatty acids present in fish are filling and play a crucial role in belly fat burning and weight loss.

Oats and oatmeal are whole grains that are rich in fibre, protein, and contain no sugar. It has several health benefits. It aids in digestion and reduces blood pressure. It also contributes to weight loss and slimming belly fat. It also reduces uncomfortable GI symptoms such as bloating and constipation as well as lower the risks of heart disease and colon cancer.

