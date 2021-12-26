Weight Loss: Try These Korean Tips for a Leaner and Healthier Body

Koreans are known for their flawless glowing skin and overall healthy body. In particular, Korean celebs make it seem like they are never ageing beings. But their genes are not the only factor that plays a role here as the Korean lifestyle is naturally healthy and most Korean people follow a strict regime to stay lean all year round. Below are some Korean tips to follow which will help you get leaner by losing some weight while also helping in retaining that healthy body.

Eggs

Koreans prefer to start their day with a hard-boiled egg in the breakfast. Eggs have abundance of nutrients especially lean protein that helps you perform your daily activities. Experts suggest that incorporating eggs in your daily diet boosts metabolic activity and keeps a person full for a longer period of time thus facilitating weight loss. From being fried or poached, Eggs can also be prepared in various ways.

Greens for lean

According to a study, Koreans have the highest daily vegetable consumption in the world. Apart from seafood and pickles, Koreans often load their plates with veggies like cabbage, sweet potato, zucchini and bean sprouts among others. Vegetables are low in calories and are a rich source of fibre while they also help lower cholesterol levels, leading to a healthier and leaner body.

Active lifestyle

You will see Koreans often ditching private or public transport for walking to reach somewhere which not only keeps them active but also helps burn more calories. Koreans combine their clean and nutritious diet with an active lifestyle which makes them look younger than their actual age.

Fermented food

Fermentation of food has been long used in Korean culture to preserve food and make it last longer. Doenjang, Kimchi, Gochujang are some of the popular fermented foods of Korea that aid digestion and expedite weight loss by reducing inflammation in the body.

Rice

Rice is the most common staple food of Korea and any meal is incomplete without. Koreans mostly prefer rice over any kind of bread. Rice has low-fat content and is also easily digested in our body making it a suitable option to include in our weight loss diet.

