Home » News » Lifestyle » Welcome Winter With These Beetroot DIY Hacks for Glowing Skin and Healthy Scalp

Welcome Winter With These Beetroot DIY Hacks for Glowing Skin and Healthy Scalp

These DIY hacks are probably what you have been looking for, so try them out because you will definitely not be disappointed.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Beetroot increases the nutritional value and purifies the blood, replenishes dead skin cells, helps get rid of dark spots, and reduces blood sugar levels to name a few.
Beetroot increases the nutritional value and purifies the blood, replenishes dead skin cells, helps get rid of dark spots, and reduces blood sugar levels to name a few.

Most of us are guilty of shelling out loads of money in buying expensive beauty products. We used these products for getting rid of zits, removing acne scars, or preventing dandruff and hair fall. But an actual remedy for these problems is right there in your pantry- beetroots. It is a powerhouse of nutrients- proteins, fibres, potassium, magnesium, and iron among others. Beetroot increases the nutritional value and purifies the blood, replenishes dead skin cells, helps get rid of dark spots, and reduces blood sugar levels to name a few.

Actress Juhi Parmar posted a DIY video on Instagram suggesting ways in which this wonderful vegetable can be used. For rosy lips and blushed cheeks, she used one slice of grated beetroot, 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and a Vitamin E capsule to make a lip and cheek tint. She strained the grated vegetable to get the juice out and added the other ingredients.

Advertisement

For nourishing and healthy hair, she made a hair tonic by boiling beetroot in water and using it to spray on the scalp and hair. Wash it off after an hour.

Check out her post here-

RELATED NEWS

Here are four other DIY hacks you can try out -

Advertisement

Beetroot face pack

Use this face pack to get glowing skin. All you need for the hack is 2 tables spoons of fresh beetroot juice and curd. Instead of curd, you can also use 1 tablespoon of room-temperature milk and a few drops of almond or coconut oil. Apply it generously on your skin and neck. Wash it after 10-15 minutes.

Advertisement

Beetroot hair wash

Get rid of dandruff by using this magical concoction frequently. In a container, add the juice of 2 beetroots and half a cup of neem-infused water. Shake it and wash your hair with this mixture. Wash it off after half an hour.

Beetroot De-tan pack

All those fun times outdoors must have led to the tanning of the skin. But with this de-tan pack, you can bid farewell to tanned skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of curd and 1 tablespoon of beetroot juice in a bowl. Apply it on your skin and gently massage it. Wash it off after half an hour.

Beetroot Hair Conditioner

To add lustre to your hair, here’s a quick DIY hack to keep your hair woes at bay. In a bowl add some fresh beetroot juice and mix in ground coffee to it. Apply the mixture evenly to your scalp and hair and wash it off after a few minutes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: November 29, 2022, 08:00 IST
last updated: November 29, 2022, 08:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Sets Internet On Fire With Racy Photos In Green See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Just As Gorgeous In Glam And Non-glam Looks, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Pictures