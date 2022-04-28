What are Bath Bombs? Do They Benefit Your Skin?

Bath bombs are perfumed, effervescent, and entertaining, but do they help with anything? Bath bombs are the most Instagram-worthy skin care products available, and you’ve certainly seen enough bathtub photos with rainbow waters and candle-lit backdrops by now. But what exactly are bath bombs comprised of, and what qualities of bath bombs have made them so appealing to so many of us?

What are Bath Bombs and what are their advantages?

Bath bombs are often made of sodium bicarbonate and citric acid, which release carbon dioxide in water to produce the fizzing effect. These two important elements result in skin that is healthier and younger appearing. They also clean, deodorise, strengthen blood vessels, and rejuvenate skin.

Bath bombs typically include salts, colourants, oils, and aesthetic elements such as glitter or petals.

Adding a fizzy bomb to your water is analogous to adding oils or salts. These components have the potential to be nutritious and moisturising, as well as smell and feel lovely in water. Other chemicals in bath bombs, such as to scents and colours, might, however, dry the skin. When the joy of the fizz has worn off, the glitter and other cosmetic enhancements might be bothersome.

Furthermore, the aroma of bath bombs has been shown to improve mood. Depending on the aroma, your mood may change and make you feel better. It’s a great option for aromatherapy. It can help you destress and sleep better by increasing relaxation and sleepiness.

How can you create it at home?

50 g sodium bicarbonate, 12 g corn starch, 2 pinches rock salt, 2 teaspoons rosewater, 1 teaspoon coconut oil or olive oil (along with aromatic oil of your choice), 5 g citric acid, and rose water

Mix with some petals from your favourite flowers. Now, pour in some water and place it in a mould. Remove it after 3-4 hours of drying and remember to add a bath bomb in the water while bathing daily.

