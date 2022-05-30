What Are The Benefits Of Colon Cleansing And Natural Ways To Do It?

The colon, also referred to as the large intestine, is an important organ of the digestive system, and let’s not forget that your digestion is key to a happy and healthy life. Problems like constipation cause obstacles in the smooth cleansing of the colon. In this article, we have brought to you the benefits of colon cleansing and natural ways to do it.

Benefits of colon cleansing:

According to Dr Shrey Srivastava, colon cleansing improves digestion. It removes the toxic substances from your body. Removal of toxic substances eventually boosts energy and improves the immune system.

According to Dr Shrey, colon cleansing plays an important role in reducing weight. Colon cleansing has a lot of potential to escalate the process of weight loss. In fact, many have claimed to have lost up to 20 pounds in a month after doing colon cleansing.

Apart from aiding weight loss, colon cleansing also boosts the metabolism level. It eventually helps refocus our attention levels.

Dr Shrey further says that colon cleansing also reduces the risk of colon cancer. When toxic substances are removed from the body, the risk of cysts and cancerous growth is also decreased.

Colon cleansing promotes good blood circulation and sleep levels.

Natural ways for colon cleansing:

Hydration: Drinking plenty of water, including fruits and vegetables like watermelons, tomatoes etc.

High fibre diet: Found in whole plant foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and seeds, fibre regulates constipation and overactive bowls.

Juices: Not much research has been done to substantiate the fact that juices support colon cleansing. Despite that, a medium intake of juice can be good. Juices contain fibre and nutrients that support digestion.

Probiotics: Probiotics are microorganisms that offer numerous health benefits. They also cleanse the colon and are found in yogurt, kimchi and pickles. They are also found in fermented foods.

