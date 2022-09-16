What Are The Causes and Symptoms of Oral Cancer? Expert Answers

Oral cancer also known as mouth cancer is an umbrella term for cancer that affects the oral cavity, the insides and outsides of a human’s mouth including lips, gums, tongue, the roof and floor of the mouth, and the oropharynx. According to World Health Organization, the global occurrence of cancers in the oral cavity and lip is estimated to be 4 per 10,000 people. It is likely that oral cancer affects men more and is generally seen in older people. There are several symptoms seen in the human body that indicates the presence of oral cancer.

Be it patches in the mouth, sudden bleeds that last longer, sore mouth, any sudden growth in the mouth area, and many more. If left untreated, oral cancer can spread throughout the mouth and then extend to the throat and other areas of the neck and head. Hence, it is utterly essential to seek immediate medical attention if any of the symptoms occur in the mouth. Here, we have curated everything that you need to know about the symptoms, causes, and prevention of oral cancer.

Oral Cancer Symptoms

As per Mayo Clinic, the common symptoms of oral cancer include soreness in the mouth or lip area that doesn’t heal, a red or white patch inside the mouth, loosening of teeth, a sudden growth or lump forming inside the mouth, difficulty in swallowing, and bleeding.

During an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Head and Neck Onco-surgeon at HCG Cancer Hospital in Mumbai, Dr. Ankit Mahuvakar, also highlighted that numbness, loss of feeling, chronic sore throat, change in voice, pain in the jaw or ear, sudden weight loss could also mean early signs of oral cancer.

Oral Cancer causes

According to Dr. Ankit Mahuvakar, excessive use of tobacco and consumption of alcohol become major factors in the development of the disease but unfortunately, it can also occur with no risk factors at all. Oral cancer develops when cells in the mouth or lips develop mutations in their DNA, as per Mayo clinic. These mutations lead to the multiplication of cancerous growth while healthy cells slowly begin to die. Reportedly, oral cancers begin in the flat, thin cells namely Squamous cells, the lining of your lip, and the inside of the mouth.

Medically, the cause of these cancerous mutations isn’t clearly defined but health experts have identified several risk factors. Dr. Ankit Mahuvaker says, “Unhealthy habits like excessive consumption of tobacco in cigarettes, pipes or chewing tobacco and heavy consumption of alcohol increase the chance of contracting oral cancer. If the face and thus the lips are exposed to the sun or if the person has a weak immune system is when the chances increase. Also, a sexually transmitted virus called human papillomavirus (HPV) is an established risk factor for oropharyngeal cancers."

Oral Cancer Prevention

The Onco-surgeon highlights oral cancer can be prevented if an individual plays an active role in staying away from the factors that put them at potential risk. Quitting smoking and chewing tobacco, avoiding dangerous chemicals away from the mouth area, and quitting alcohol, are some of the factors that prevent the risk of Oral cancer. In addition to this, he urged people to maintain a balanced diet and visit a dentist for regular inspection.

(Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources. News18 doesn’t guarantee the accuracy of the facts)

