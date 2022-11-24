What Are The Causes of High Levels of Uric Acid in The Body? Know From Experts

An excessive amount of uric acid in our blood is known as hyperuricemia or high uric acid levels. Purines, which are present in some foods and are also created by the body, are broken down into uric acid during this process. Once it is created, uric acid travels through the blood to the kidneys, where the majority of it is filtered out into the urine.

A high uric acid level is present in about one in five persons. It can be connected to gout attacks or the formation of kidney stones. However, the majority of those with high uric acid levels don’t have any symptoms or complications.

The purine content in the body comes from seafood, especially salmon, shrimp, and organ meats like liver and red meat. Besides this, food and drinks with high fructose corn syrup, and alcohol like beer, including non-alcohol beer.

High uric acid levels can potentially cause permanent bone, joint, and tissue damage as well as kidney and heart disease if left untreated. Additionally, studies have linked elevated uric acid levels to fatty liver disease, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.

How to manage and prevent higher levels of uric acid?

A long-term medication for disease treatment can be used to regulate high uric acid levels and stop joint pain flare-ups. Your doctor may recommend drugs to dissolve uric acid crystal formations. It may be necessary to use drugs to prevent gout flare-ups and eventually dissolve crystals that have already formed in the body as part of a lifelong urate-lowering therapy.

Other methods to lower excess uric acid levels consist of weight loss, observing diet, limiting the intake of fructose corn syrup, organ meats, red meat, fish, and beverages containing alcohol.

