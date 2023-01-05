Home » News » Lifestyle » What Are The Warning Signs of Arthritis And How To Control Joint Pain

What Are The Warning Signs of Arthritis And How To Control Joint Pain

The abrupt drop in barometric pressure brought on by the drop in ambient temperatures can accentuate the discomfort for people suffering from arthritis.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 19:37 IST

Mumbai, India

There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, but the most common are rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis (OA) (RA). (Image: Shutterstock)
There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, but the most common are rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis (OA) (RA). (Image: Shutterstock)

Winter months are much more challenging for arthritis patients as the chilly winds leads to severe pain in the joints. The abrupt drop in barometric pressure brought on by the drop in ambient temperatures can accentuate the discomfort for people suffering from arthritis.

As the temperature drops, the capillaries narrow and cause stiffness and joint swelling. The cold air decreases the blood flow to the hands and feet, and also low levels of Vitamin D in the body, which in turn causes the weakening of bones and joints.

Arthritis is a common joint problem that causes pain, swelling and tenderness in one or more joints. It can develop at any age. However, people with those having a family history of arthritis or suffering from previous joint injuries and obesity are more at risk of dealing with arthritis conditions.

Advertisement

Here are the most common warning signs of arthritis you need to know and some important tips you can follow to prevent severe joint pains.

RELATED NEWS

Morning stiffness

Body stiffness that lasts longer than an hour is a sign to suspect arthritis, especially when waking up in the morning or after sitting on a chair for a long time.

Constant pain

Arthritis pain can be constant or may come and go. The pain can occur in one part of the body or in many different parts, even when you are moving or at rest.

Inflammation and swelling

Arthritis is mainly associated with swelling and inflammation in the joints. The skin over the affected part can become red and swollen or feel warm. If swelling lasts for more than 3 days then you must visit a doctor.

Advertisement

Difficulty getting up

If the pain is so much that you find it hard to get up from your bed or chair, then it could be a sign of developing arthritis in your joints.

Some important tips to prevent severe joint pains during winter:

Advertisement

  1. Stay active and keep moving, take a walk or do some daily routine activities.
  2. Keep your body warm, to get relief from joint pain, cover your hands with woollen gloves and feets with socks and stockings.
  3. Maintain a healthy weight, perform exercises suggested by your physiotherapist.
  4. Stay hydrated, drink a warm cup of tea or have a bowl of soups.
  5. Monitor your vitamin D levels, spend some time outdoors and take in natural sunlight.
  6. Get a massage around affected joints to reduce muscular pain.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: January 05, 2023, 19:35 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 19:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ranbir-Shraddha, Varun-Janhvi, Shah Rukh-Taapsee, Vijay-Tamannaah: 10 Fresh On-Screen Pairs To Look Forward To In 2023

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Ultra Glam In Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexiest Looks In Sequins