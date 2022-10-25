What are Three Ayurvedic Doshas- Vata, Pitta, and Kapha

The three doshas of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha are fundamental to Ayurveda as the trio together forms the ‘Ayurvedic Tridoshas’. With focus on Ayurveda Day on October 23, this basic concept, among many others, has come to the limelight. In essence, these are energies in our body that are linked with natural elements. For instance, Vata is associated with winter, Kapha with water, and Pitta with fire. Dr Puneet, the founder of Karma Ayurveda, talks about the critical role of these tridoshas or energies in our life.

In the age-old practice of Ayurveda, a practitioner learns to define these doshas based on emotional, mental, behavioural, and physical characteristics.

Advertisement

According to Indian Express, Dr Puneet says that Vata consists mainly of two elements of nature– air and shape. It is described as light, cold, flowing, rough and spacious. Generally, people with Vata dosha are slim, energetic, and creative. They are often easily distracted. Their moods depend upon the weather, the people around them and the food they consume.

ALSO READ: Trick Or Treat? Learn How To Make Fun Halloween Caramel Apples

Vata

Vata regulates movements like breath flow, all muscle contraction, heart rate, tissue movement, and communication throughout the mind and nervous system. Vata imbalance can lead to bodily disorders such as skin issues, cough, constipation, back pain, menstrual problems and abdominal pain.

Kapha

Advertisement

Kapha is associated with water and earth. It is a steady, stable, cold, and heavy energy. It provides the body with vitality, vigour, and immunity. It is believed that this dosha resides in the chest area. People with dominant Kapha dosha are often trusting, calm, empathetic, caring, and patient. However, they are prone to weight gain, have breathing issues and a higher risk of heart disease, and need regular motivation.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Pitta

Pitta represents fire and heat. It is described as a sharp, hot, oily, liquid, and light energy. Usually, people with Pitta dosha are muscularly built, athletic and have good leadership qualities. Such people are highly motivated, competitive and goal-oriented. They are prone to engage in conflicts, develop acne and inflammation, and have mood swings.

Every person has a combination of these doshas, with one being more dominant than the others. The combination one is born with is believed to affect physical and mental characteristics throughout one’s life.

ALSO READ: Time To Say Bye To Boring Regular Salad: Try this Chicken Salad Recipe

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here