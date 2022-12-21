What Causes Dehydrated Skin in Winter? How To Prevent it

Most people nowadays suffer from dry and lifeless skin, owing to increased pollution, poor lifestyle, smoking, and poor eating habits. This problem worsens during the winter, and the skin becomes dry and rough. Due to a lack of moisture, dehydrated skin can affect any skin type. Many people are unaware that the problem of dehydrated skin differs from dry skin. If you also don’t know the difference between dry skin and dehydrated skin problems, we have all the information you need right here.

Causes of Dehydrated Skin

Advertisement

As per stylecraze.com, dehydrated skin does not imply dry skin at all, and most people suffer when they mistake dehydrated skin for dry skin. Several experts have asserted that dehydrated skin can affect people of all skin types, including oily, dry, and combination skin. We all have a unique skin type that changes with age, season, and environment. Skin cells require water to function properly, and a lack of it results in dehydrated skin.

Dehydrated Skin Symptoms

Dry skin experiences itching, dryness, a white layer, and discomfort whereas dehydrated skin experiences symptoms like dull or withered skin, itching, and a burning sensation in the eyes. Dark circles, skin sensitivity, redness, swelling on the skin, scaly skin, fine lines, and wrinkles, are all signs of skin dehydration.

Dehydrated skin symptoms in severe condition

Dizziness, dry mouth, constant tiredness, weakness, not passing urine or change in the colour of urine, and so on.

How to Get Rid of Dehydrated Skin?

Advertisement

1. To get rid of dehydrated skin, you must make some significant lifestyle changes. You should eat healthy foods and drink plenty of water, limit your caffeine intake, and avoid smoking and drinking alcohol.

2. To prevent the issue of dehydrated skin, exfoliate regularly. This way you will be able to remove dead skin cells from the skin. It is suggested to exfoliate once or twice a week.

3. In the case of dehydrated skin, using a heavy moisturiser rather than a light moisturiser.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here