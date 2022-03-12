What Causes Dyspnea or Shortness of Breath?

Do you often find yourself catching breath while walking or climbing the stairs? And do you often connect that to lack of stamina or an increase in cholesterol levels? However, dyspnea or shortness of breath could be due to a number of reasons and one should first consult a doctor before concluding.

Some people may experience shortness of breath suddenly for short periods. There could be times when a dyspnea attack begins suddenly and can be a case of medical emergency. Healthline reveals possible causes of such attacks as:

An asthma attack, heart attack, low blood pressure, carbon monoxide poisoning, an allergic reaction, a blood clot in the lungs also known as pulmonary embolism.

Others may experience it over the long term which can last from several weeks to months. According to Healthline, one might find themselves short of breath due to the following reasons:

They have a lung condition, like pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, or have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Some people may experience dyspnea after an intense workout. This condition is also common among those who are diagnosed with obesity.

Dyspnea can also occur when one experiences a temperature change. Case in point when you go from a warm room to the cold outdoors, you can experience shortness of breath.

Those with anxiety, panic, or severe stress can also experience dyspnea.

If you live in an area with high levels of air pollution you could be a victim of dyspnea.

Those living at high altitudes could also experience shortness of breath.

Those diagnosed with cancer, especially of the lungs or those who are having cancer treatment, like chemotherapy can also experience dyspnea.

If any of the reasons listed above are causing you dyspnea, it is advised that you seek medical support and proper treatment.

