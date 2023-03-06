What is Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by the Hepatitis A virus. Hepatitis, which is also known as an inflammation of the liver, can take several forms. Hepatitis A spreads quickly. However, it rarely results in serious liver damage and once a person has had it, they develop immunity to the disease. The duration of the infection varies from person to person.

Some points to remember are:

Mild Hepatitis A may last a week or two.

Advertisement

Most patients significantly improve after three weeks.

Symptomatic young children typically recover within two months.

Treatment of Hepatitis A:

Your healthcare professional may prescribe the Hepatitis A vaccine if you have not received the vaccine earlier. This only helps if the medicine is given within two weeks of being exposed to the virus. If you were exposed and cannot get the vaccine, you will probably recover on your own. But, your healthcare professional may likely advise that you adhere to the following self-care guidelines:

Get lots of sleep.

Consume liquids.

Adopt a balanced diet.

Avoid alcohol.

What are the symptoms of Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A symptoms usually start to manifest a few weeks after catching the virus. However, Hepatitis A may not always result in symptoms. If you do, you may experience symptoms such as:

Unusual tiredness and weakness

Sudden nausea and vomiting and diarrhoea

Abdominal pain or discomfort, especially on the upper right side beneath your lower ribs, which is over your liver

Clay- or grey-coloured stool

Advertisement

Loss of appetite

Low-grade fever

Dark urine

Joint pain

Yellowing of the skin and the whites of your eyes (jaundice)

Intense itching

These symptoms may be minimal and go away in a few weeks. But sometimes, Hepatitis A can lead to a serious illness that lasts for several months.

What causes Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A can be caused by various factors. One of how Hepatitis A spreads is when a person inhales tiny, invisible pieces of faeces from an infected person. Another factor which can cause Hepatitis A is when the virus is spread from contaminated water and uncooked food like fruits and vegetables. Contaminated ice and drinking water are also one of how the Hepatitis A virus spreads.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here