What Causes Severe Body Pain in Winter? Tips to Treat it

Can a sedentary lifestyle adversely affect your body and lead to severe body pain? Well, yes. The human body is designed to work best when it’s active. Especially during the winter season, when no one wants to go out or exercise, they become more susceptible to illness.

Living an inactive lifestyle not only causes health problems but also causes numerous mental health issues that can deteriorate your overall health over a period of time. This article talks about what exactly causes chronic body aches in winter, along with tips on overcoming them.

Lack of Physical Activity

During winter, we tend to become more sedentary. Because of this, our engagement with the usual physical activity becomes close to none. This results in stiffness and pain in muscles and joints.

Pre-existing Ortho conditions

Winters can amplify the condition of those with arthritis and others facing muscle or joint pain. This happens because of changes in barometric pressure that causes inflammation.

Spending more time sitting

It’s very common in winter to spend more time indoors, mostly sitting. Sitting for a prolonged period of time can negatively impact your posture and add pressure on your back muscles and spinal discs.

Tips to treat body aches

Always keep a check on your weight as even a slight change in your body weight can add pressure on your knees and joints, causing pain. Follow a weight management regimen to keep your body fit. Don’t stress yourself over every little thing. Take a break and try something fun to relax your mind. Avoid engaging in unhealthy smoking and drinking habits, as it can severely affect your heart health, leading to atrial fibrillation, heart problems, abnormal heart rhythm and high blood pressure. Do frequent exercise to maintain good joint health and keep your body fit, healthy and strong.

