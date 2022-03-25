What Happens to Your Penis as You Grow Older

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

As we grow older, most of us will lose some hair, get wrinkles and may also say goodbye to a few teeth. Like the rest of the body, your penis changes as you get older, in terms of appearance, function and potential health problems. From less impressive erections to shrinking balls, it’s all a possible part of ageing. Most of these changes are normal and don’t require medical attention.

Depending on your current age, here is what you can expect to happen:

There Will be Change in Penis Size

Testosterone regulates your body’s functions. The production of this hormone begins to slow down as you approach 40, and this decrease is responsible for changes in your penis size. If you carry more fat on the pubic bone above your penis, this skin can begin to sag, effectively making your penis look smaller. Even your testicles may shrink – they too are controlled by testosterone. As levels drop, your sperm production reduces and your testicles may shrink as a result.

Unfortunately, some men will also experience permanent shrinkage as their skin loses elasticity and healthy cells are replaced by collagen.

You May Develop a Curved Penis

There are different penis shapes, such as ‘The Banana’, ‘The Cone’ and ‘The Pepper’. Regardless of whether or not it is completely straight or already has a bend, there’s chance you will see more curvature as you age. This curve is caused by a condition known as Peyronie’s Disease, where fibrous scar tissue builds up inside your penis. This is caused by an injury or fracture during sex and usually affects men aged 40-60 years. The tissue develops as your penis heals and lies in the way of the blood flow during erection, which causes your penis to curve.

Reduced Sensitivity

Testosterone helps support nervous tissue. When its levels start to drop, there will be an accompanying decrease in sensitivity, making it more difficult to reach orgasm. You might also find that your penis doesn’t get as hard when you get an erection, although this shouldn’t prevent you from having sex.

Your Pubic Hair Will Start Thinning or Greying

Pigment cells inside each pubic hair follicle produce a chemical called melanin, which gives your hair its colour, just like the hair on your head. Pigment cells die as you get older, melanin production slows down, and your pubic hair turns grey or white.

You Will Notice Change in Colour

Atherosclerosis, a common problem of ageing, restricts blood flow, affecting heart, brain and penis. With less blood in the area, the penis appears lighter in colour. This is nothing to worry about as long as you have regular check-ups that show that everything else is in working order. Also, just as skin everywhere shows effects of ageing, so does the penis skin.

Your Balls Could Shrink

When testosterone levels fall, your body produces fewer sperm, causing your scrotum to shrink. Some men may also notice that their balls begin to droop, which is caused in part by a lack of skin elasticity. You can do special exercises to lift the scrotum and some men also choose to get a surgical procedure to amend the droop (known as a scrotoplasty) – though this comes with its own risks and shouldn’t be your first call. There are also a range of medical issues that can cause a droop including a condition known as varicoceles, which may cause infertility and discomfort.

Increased Risk of Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to attain and maintain an erection. It is one of the most common chronic diseases affecting men and its prevalence increases with ageing. Older males are more likely to have medical conditions contributing to ED. These conditions can affect blood flow or nerve sensations, both of which are necessary for an erection.

Your Risk of Penile Cancer Goes Up

Penile cancer, or cancer of the penis, is a relatively rare form of cancer that affects the skin and tissues of the penis. It occurs when normally healthy cells in the penis become cancerous and begin to grow out of control, forming a tumour. The risk of penile cancer increases with age.

Like the rest of the body, the penis too changes with age. But changes in appearance don’t necessarily mean any change in the health of your penis. If you notice any changes that you’re uncomfortable with or experience any pain, swelling or other issues with your genitals, speak to your doctor.

And if you adopt a healthy lifestyle and work with a doctor to help prevent or quickly diagnose other conditions that affect the penis, you may be more likely to adapt to these changes before they become more severe or problematic.

