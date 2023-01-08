Home » News » Lifestyle » What Is A Hair Transplant? Debunking 5 Myths About It

What Is A Hair Transplant? Debunking 5 Myths About It

Over the ages, people have built an entirely wrong notion about hair transplantation and it is about time we debunk those myths

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 12:11 IST

New Delhi, India

A hair transplant might be an artificial method of growing hair but it is not magic. (Image: Shutterstock)
Most people at one point in their life have experienced hair loss. It can have multiple reasons ranging from genetics to stress. Despite the cause, too much hair loss and a visible balding pattern can cause additional worry. There are procedures to help tackle this problem on a near-permanent level. It is called a hair transplant. This is a procedure performed under local anaesthesia in which a plastic or dermatological surgeon moves hair to a bald area of the head. However, there are a number of myths surrounding these procedures.

Here are 5 myths debunked:

Instant Results

A hair transplant might be an artificial method of growing hair but it is not magic. Just like regular hair growth, it will also take time to show results. Once the surgery is completed, it takes anywhere from 6 to 12 months to notice consistent hair growth. Well-anchored roots will start growing hair, these will look natural-looking and well blend with your existing hair.

Expensive

If you are already burning a hole in your pocket with semi-permanent hair gain solutions, this might prove to be a better option. Procedures like follicular unit transplantation (FUT) and follicular unit extraction (FUE) are affordable. The cost of hair transplant procedures is often a one-time cost which results in a near-permanent solution.

A Painful Procedure

First things first, this procedure is performed under local anaesthesia, making the chances of you feeling any pain next to impossible. If you are worried about post-surgery pain after the effects of anaesthesia wear off, it will only be mild. That pain and discomfort will also only last about 2-3 days and can be overcome with prescribed pain medications.

Unnatural Results

The entire point of this procedure is to make your appearance look natural. If a hair transplant is performed by an experienced and reputed surgeon this should be the least of your worries. Not only will it look natural but you can also wash and cut your hair in any way you prefer after the procedure.

Only For Men

Most people associate baldness and hair restoration procedures only with males. However, males and females can both have different balding patterns. Hair restoration techniques are suitable for both. If performed correctly, it will yield the same, subtle and natural-looking results no matter your gender.

