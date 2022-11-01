What is All Saints Day and Why do we Celebrate it on November 1?

All Saints Day is a Christian festival that honours all those who are considered saints by the church. It is observed annually on November 1 throughout the world. The day is also referred to as the Day of the Dead, Hallowmas, All Hallows’ Day, the Feast of All Saints, or the Solemnity of All Saints.

Here is a look at the background and customs of this holy day.

All Saints’ Day was originally observed on May 13 but is presently celebrated in November. The exact date of origin for the festival cannot be cannot be determined but most agree that it traces back to 609.

On May 13 in 609 AD, Pope Boniface IV dedicated the temple of Pantheon in Rome as a church in honour of the Virgin Mary and all saints, thereby officially establishing what would eventually be known as All Saints Day.

Originally only observed in Rome, All Saints Day was eventually extended to the entire religion by Pope Gregory IV in 837. It was Pope Gregory who directed that the festival be observed on November 1st as a matter of official Church practice.

Following the Protestant Reformation, numerous Protestant sects continued to celebrate All Saints’ Day. According to Christianity.com, Methodists observe it as a day to express their sincere thankfulness to God for the lives and deaths of the saints.

All Saints’ Day is typically a Holy Day of Obligation for Catholics, which means that everyone is expected to attend Mass on that day. Holding a vigil and offering prayers for all the martyrs and saints is a customary practice. In Latin communities, families visit gravesites with a feast including the deceased’s favourite dishes.

In accordance with individual national bishops’ conferences, nations have various laws and each conference’s bishops have the power to alter the regulations governing the All Saints’ Day celebrations and responsibilities.

