What is Alzheimer's disease? Know About the Risk Factors

Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurologic disorder that hits memory and thinking skills. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. It affects an individual’s ability to function independently. Although there is no cure for Alzheimer’s yet, early diagnosis and treatment can help slow the progression of the disease and may improve the quality of life.

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease

Memory loss is the key symptom of Alzheimer’s. It worsens the ability of an individual to function at work or home. Although the symptoms vary from person to person, one may experience difficulty in finding the right words or keeping a track of dates, or even judging distance.

As the disease progresses, it causes a decline in the ability to make reasonable decisions and judgments. With the advanced stage, the person might often forget how to perform basic tasks like eating and bathing.

Causes and risk factors

Researchers have not yet determined a single cause of the disease but have identified certain risk factors. According to experts, most people who suffer from Alzheimer’s are of age 65 and above. Apart from that, several other factors may raise the risk level of the disease, including untreated depression, smoking, previous traumatic brain injury, and cardiovascular disease.

Prevention from the disease

Alzheimer’s is not a preventable condition. However, changes in lifestyle can reduce the risk factors for the disease. Studies have suggested that changes in diet, exercise, and reducing the risks of cardiovascular disease may also lower the chance of the neurological condition.

To know more about the risks of Alzheimer’s, talk to your doctor.

