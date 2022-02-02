What is an Ectopic Pregnancy? Here is All you Need to Know

Welcoming a baby is one of the most positive turning points in a person’s life. But, being pregnant brings a lot of changes for the mother — both physically and mentally. As the baby grows inside the womb, the mother experiences some major physical changes like weight gain, morning sickness, backaches and expanded belly. On the other hand, she also goes through hormonal changes which usually result in mood swings and a lack of focus.

However, apart from these common changes, some ill-fated mothers might experience some severe issues with their pregnancy which often leads to miscarriages. One such health issue among pregnant women is ectopic pregnancy.

Advertisement

>What is an ectopic pregnancy?

Unlike normal pregnancies where the fertilized egg travels through the fallopian tube and then attaches to the uterus, in an ectopic pregnancy, the egg tends to attach to some other part of the body. The part where the fertilized egg attaches is usually located in the fallopian tube that is why the condition is also called as tubal pregnancy. The condition can also be caused due to abnormal development of the fertilized egg or some hormonal imbalances in the mother’s body.

>Complications

Although rare, this type of pregnancy can pose a life-threatening risk to the mother if the fertilized egg continues to grow in the fallopian tube. Doctors suggest that ectopic pregnancy can cause the fallopian to break or burst open. This can also lead to infections, excessive internal bleeding, or even death in the worst case.

Advertisement

>Symptoms

According to doctors, the initial symptoms of an ectopic pregnancy are pelvic pain and light vaginal bleeding. Moreover, when the blood is leaked from the fallopian tube, the mother is likely to experience shoulder pain or an urge to have a bowel movement. The symptoms can also vary depending upon where the blood is collected in the body and which nerve is affected.

>Who are more prone?

Doctors believe that if a woman has experienced an ectopic pregnancy before, then she is more likely to experience it again too. Infections caused by sexually transmitted diseases like chlamydia and gonorrhoea can also lead to ectopic pregnancy. Besides this, habits like smoking also increases the chance of such complication.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.