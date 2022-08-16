What is Autism? Signs and Symptoms

A child may fail to recognise things and face difficulty in understanding basics because of autism, also known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Autism is an incurable disease that can occur for many reasons. It is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. As soon as the child is 12 months old, he starts to show symptoms of autism. Children with autism have a particular pattern of living, understanding and speaking which is easy to identify.

Due to autism, children have difficulty sharing emotions and it also gets difficult for them to understand someone else’s emotions. They avoid eye contact and don’t respond to names by 9 months of age.

There are some symptoms of autism that if noticed, this issue can be identified at the beginning.

According to the Verywell family, children suffering from autism have a lot of trouble communicating. Such children often face difficulty in speaking and understanding the language and often try to explain the matter with gestures. These symptoms can be seen in children younger than five years.

Children with autism play with toys but differently. They repeat the thing over and over again and also get bored easily. This is also the reason they get uncomfortable with other children.

Children with autism have trouble recognising things. They use senses such as smelling, touching and seeing to identify things. They react the way they see things through their senses.

They have a problem while sleeping. Children with autism suffer from the problem of sleeplessness. This affects their ability to learn. They may also have difficulty in climbing, jumping or doing other physical activities.

They get upset by minor things and develop obsessive interests.

Children with autism are hyperactive, impulsive or show inattentive behaviour.

