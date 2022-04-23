What is Beauty Sleep? How it Benefits Skin, Hair

It is important to get enough sleep every day to maintain physical and mental health. Sleeping helps alleviate the fatigue of the day. Both the body and the mind feel relaxed and mental stress goes away. Not just that, proper sleep also helps your overall health. It is often said that if you sleep regularly for a good 7 to 8 hours per day, your skin and hair get healthier and remain so for the rest of your life. And that explains the term “beauty sleep".

According to Dermatologist, Dr Kshitij Goel at Sharda Hospital (Greater Noida), Beauty sleep is defined as getting enough sleep to keep the skin and hair healthy. Beauty sleep is concerned with how sleeping affects the skin positively.

That is, after all, not a new concept or term. For the past decade, the term “beauty sleep" has been quite popular. Getting enough sleep each night is critical to overall health. The body will be inactive if you do not sleep and fail to maintain energy levels throughout the day.

Dr Kshitij says that if a person gets enough sleep each night, his or her skin gets rejuvenated. Skin cells benefit from this and skin’s blood circulation improves. This makes the skin radiant and glowy.

On the other hand, sleep deprivation causes not only physical and mental problems but also skin damage. As a result of not getting enough sleep, the skin starts looking dull and dark circles appear under the eyes. This also increases pigmentation issues on the face. When you take your proper sleep, some good hormones are released in the body which is also affected by less sleep.

Maintain a consistent sleep-wake cycle and avoid changing your sleeping-wake routine daily. Bedtime should be set and followed in a consistent pattern.

