What is Bipolar Disorder? Symptoms and Steps That May Help

DBipolar disorders are characterised by extreme fluctuations in moods ranging from acute depression to extreme happiness. Bipolar disorder is a serious medical issue and can lead to consequences like suicide if untreated. If controlled early, it is possible to lead a healthy life. This article curates symptoms and natural remedies for treating Bipolar disorder.

According to the Healthline portal, these are the symptoms of Bipolar disorder. These are home remedies that can bring some relief-

Symptoms

Being extremely happy

Indulging in misbehaviour

Doing substance abuse

Thinking about physical intimacy more than usual

Having trouble sleeping

Finding difficulties to stay focused

Thinking and talking about death or suicide

Withdrawing from friends

A person suffering from Bipolar disorder eats and sleeps excessively or extremely less.

Remedies

These are the home remedies, which could benefit you against bipolar disorder. It is recommended that prior advice must be taken from a doctor or psychiatrist before trying out these medicines. These medicines are well known for being mood stabilizers. When combined with the therapy they are the most effective.

Omega 3- Omega 3 Fatty acids have a lot of powerful benefits for the body and brain. Research conducted in 2016 suggested that Omega 3 supplements bring relief from symptoms of Bipolar disorder. Cod liver oil, Salmon fish, Mackerel fish Oysters, and Sardines are Omega 3 rich foods.

Rhodiola Rosea: Studies conducted in 2013 have pointed out that this plant can cure depression. It can also help in the treatment of depression associated with Bipolar disorder. Rhodiola is a herb which grows in cold, mountainous regions of Europe and Asia. Rhodiola has been used for the treatment of anxiety, fatigue and depression. Their antidepressant properties could also help balance the neurotransmitters in the brain.

S-adenosylmethionine (SAMe)- SAMe is an amino acid supplement. This supplement can help in the treatment of symptoms associated with depression and other mood disorders.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

