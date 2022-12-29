What Is Bipolar Disorder That Kept Honey Singh Away From Limelight For 5 Years?

Punjabi singer-rapper Honey Singh climbed to fame, delivering hits like Brown Rang, Blue Eyes, Sunny Sunny, and Love Dose. When the star completely disappeared from the entertainment industry in the country at the peak of his career, it shocked fans and led to multiple rumours. Honey Singh cleared the air when he went public with his struggle with bipolar disorder. He spoke of having psychotic symptoms during the TV show Raw Stars, his family’s reaction to him wanting to take a break for recovery, and how the audience reacted to his post-recovery weight gain. The celebrity singing about his diagnosis of bipolar disorder has contributed to generating awareness about the same.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Punjabi singer said, “When I fell ill a lot of things were going on in life. I had the SLAM tour with Shah Rukh Khan. I had worked on a Star Plus project, I chose its name. I designed it for a year. When the show started, a lot of work was there. I was also doing a Punjabi film. A lot of things were happening. When I collapsed, when I had bipolar disorder and psychotic symptoms on set of Raw Star, maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein, kuch hogaya hai. Mereko isko theek karne do (I said there is some problem in my brain, something has happened. I want to fix it)."

According to the American Psychological Association, bipolar disorder is a psychiatric disorder that causes changes in an individual’s energy, mood, and ability to function. Most people go through these changes in their life, however, those suffering from bipolar disorder experience extreme emotional states that usually occur during distinct periods lasting from days to weeks. These mood episodes are categorised as manic (abnormally happy) or depressive (sad mood). People with bipolar disorder typically have neutral mood periods as well. Bipolar disorder can cause difficulty maintaining social interactions and keeping up with daily routines.

Like mood episodes, symptoms of bipolar disorder can be classified as manic and depressive.

A manic episode is when the individual is in extremely high spirits or irritable for most of its duration. It lasts at least a week. It is accompanied by three or more of the following symptoms:

Decreased need for sleep

Increased or faster speech

Uncontrollable racing thoughts

Distractibility

Increased activity (for instance, working on several projects at once)

Increased risky behaviour

Symptoms of a manic episode typically demand a person to receive institutional care to stay safe.

Depressive symptoms, on the other hand, last for a period of at least two weeks. During this time, a person may feel intense sadness or despair or lose interest in activities they once enjoyed or both together. Additionally, they show at least three or four of the following symptoms:

Feelings of worthlessness or guilt

Fatigue

Change in sleep

Change in appetite

Restlessness or slowed speech or movement

Difficulty concentrating

Frequent thoughts of death or suicide

Medications called “mood stabilisers" are the cornerstone of bipolar disorder treatment. The symptoms generally improve with treatment.

