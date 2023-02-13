You might have often heard people complaining about being bloated. Bloating is a condition where one’s stomach feels full and tight, often due to gas. People often confuse bloating with other reasons for a more noticeable belly, such as abdominal wall laxity or looseness. It usually goes away after a while, but for some, it is a recurring problem. According to Mayo Clinic, cyclical bloating usually happens due to digestive issues and hormone fluctuations. People often get confused with the difference between acidity and bloating.

Dr Shrihari Anikhindi from Delhi’s Sri Ganga Ram Hospital gave a detailed explanation to News18 and said that the stomach usually becomes heavy due to gas and it begins straining, the medical term for it is bloating. He also mentioned that if there is excessive gas formation and is not released then it can be harmful.

Dr Anikhindi said that around 100 to 200 ml of gas is always present in the stomach of every human being. But for some people, this gas becomes the cause of trouble while for some it is easy.

“Whatever we eat in a day has bacteria in it as well, and there is a huge number of bacteria present in our intestine. Gases like carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulphide, nitrous sulphide and methane are formed inside the stomach. When the gas begins producing more then bloating happens in the stomach as it becomes tense and the mind becomes restless," he added.

Dr Anikhindi added that some diseases such as Crohn’s disease, liver disease, cancer, diverticulitis and other diseases, can also produce gas in the stomach. “Apart from this, even if there is an infection in the stomach, even if there is a blockage in the intestine or bladder, more gas will be produced. Even after taking some medicines, there is a possibility of excessive formation of gas," he added.

Dr Anikhindi also mentioned that if someone is under a lot of stress and depression, then the problem of bloating will be more. He also said that people also get gas from a particular food. “About 70 per cent of people in India have the problem of lactose intolerance," he shared.

Treatment

Dr Anikhindi claimed, “If gas is troubling you for several days and your stomach is getting upset, if it is too much, then contact the doctor, because first, it is necessary to find out what is the reason for excess gas production. In the test, we will see whether the cause of gas is an internal intestinal disease or it is due to functional things. That is, because of lifestyle and diet."

He also shared that most of the time, bloating is caused due to wrong lifestyle and diet. To avoid that, he recommended, watching what you eat and those who are lactose intolerant should avoid consuming dairy products like cheese, butter and paneer.

He also recommended doing regular exercise, yoga and meditation to release stress.

