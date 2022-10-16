What is Boss’s Day? Why it is Celebrated on October 16?

WORLD BOSS DAY 2022: In our hectic schedules, we often forget to thank our bosses who work hard to mould us, rectify our mistakes and even make sure that we learn from them. Having a great boss not only eases the work but also helps you take your professional problems to them without hesitation. Boss’s Day serves an opportunity to honour and express our gratitude to the employers.

Boss’s Day: History

Boss’s Day was first marked by Patricia Bays Haroski in 1958. She worked as a secretary at the State Farm Insurance in Illinois, and wanted her colleagues to recognise and appreciate their boss, who was also her father. Haroski felt that the work her father did was rarely recognized and that employees could not show appreciation for him who kept the workplace moving smoothly.

Hence, she chose her father’s birthday, October 16, as Boss’s Day and registered it with the US Chamber of Commerce in 1958.

Boss’s Day: Significance

Bosses play an important role in our professional lives. Besides giving employment, they guide us and teach crucial skills that are required to excel in life. Boss’s Day is celebrated to improve and strengthen the working relationship between employees and employers. It is a day to recognise the contribution of your boss in your career growth.

How to Celebrate Boss’s Day?

As an employee, you can give your boss a card or let them know how much you appreciate their guidance, mentoring and the faith they keep in you. You can also organise a special event with a Boss’s Day theme and encourage other employers to make the day special for the boss.

