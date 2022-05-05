What is Coconut Vinegar? What Are its Health Benefits?

Coconut Vinegar is made by the fermentation process of coconut water. The fermentation process increases probiotics that are great for your gut health and this concoction is said to have more vitamins, minerals and other essentials that make it a much better option than apple cider vinegar. Coconut vinegar has innumerable benefits. Some of them are:

Keeps Liver Healthy

According to research published in BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, in 2017, coconut water is said to improve the functioning of the liver and promote its recovery.14 mice were injected with coconut vinegar and the results were promising. The antioxidant levels in the liver increased, inflammation reduced, and liver histology improved.

Helps Improve Cardiovascular Health

Coconut vinegar has similar benefits to apple cider vinegar and more. Existing research suggests that coconut vinegar also promotes heart health as it lowers cholesterol and triglycerides. However, more research is needed to ascertain the same.

Helps Improve Skin Health

Coconut vinegar helps fight acne and aids skin de-ageing. Skin problems such as dark circles, acne scars, dark spots and wrinkles are prominent in a lot of people. Such people should replace regular vinegar with coconut vinegar to improve skin health and prevent these skin problems.

Has Low Glycemic Index (GI)

Coconut vinegar has a very low GI Index (35). The Glycemic index indicates the amount of carbohydrates in a particular food. But such a low Glycemic Index implies that coconut vinegar is perfect for diabetic patients as it can help maintain the blood sugar levels and benefit diabetes prone patients.

Rich in Probiotics, Polyphenols And Nutrients

Coconut vinegar is not only rich in nutrients like potassium, Vitamin C, Zinc, Boron, Copper, Magnesium, Manganese, Choline, B Vitamins, phosphorus and Iron; but also a variety of polyphenols (beneficial plant compounds) that are good for the heart and prevent diabetes.

