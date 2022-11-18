What Is COVID Arm? Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

If you have felt immense pain and itchiness after taking a COVID-19 vaccine shot, you are not alone. In the last two years, COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to a large number of people. While the vaccine protects you from falling prey to the deadly virus, it also brings some side effects along with it. Soreness and swelling at the area of the injection are two of the most common reactions to the vaccine. The reaction caused by it is also referred to as COVID Arm.

What is COVID Arm?

COVID Arm is a delayed but harmless allergic reaction that appears as a red, warm, pruritic or swollen rash in the vicinity of the vaccine area.

What are the most common symptoms of COVID Arm?

Itchiness, which can get intense

A red or discoloured rash that varies in size

Skin feels warm to the touch

Hard lump under the skin of the vaccine area

Swelling

Pain

In some cases, the rash can also spread to your hands or fingers

Why does this problem occur?

The COVID-19 vaccine helps you shield yourself from the virus. But, in some patients, it can cause a skin reaction. This reaction takes place as your immune cells respond to the muscle cells, which have already absorbed the vaccine. The problem occurs as the vaccine produces SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which, according to your immune system, is an infection that needs to be fought.

How long does COVID Arm last?

The problem lasts for not more than 20-25 days. But, the soreness and swelling at the injection area can cause you trouble if you don’t take proper care of the same. The symptoms of COVID Arm usually resolve on their own. However, if you find it difficult to treat the problem, then you should consult a doctor or a medical professional right away.

How to treat COVID Arm?

COVID Arm is not a serious issue that can have a major impact on your health. Some of the most common ways to treat COVID Arm include cold compresses, topical steroids, topical pain medication and oral antihistamines.

